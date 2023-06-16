Natixis Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399,635 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Newmont worth $57,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NEM opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.