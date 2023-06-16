Natixis Acquires 1,152,200 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.59% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $48,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 69,811 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.35 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

