Natixis Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $56,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.