Natixis Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $56,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.
In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.
