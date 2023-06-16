Natixis Sells 56,524 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Natixis cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,524 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $51,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

