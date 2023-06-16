Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Union Heritage Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Union Heritage Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 5.1% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $87.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

