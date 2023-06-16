Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234,782 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $46,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

