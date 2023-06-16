Garde Capital Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.