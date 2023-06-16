Natixis Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,154 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $53,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.