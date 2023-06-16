SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
