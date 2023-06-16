Reviewing Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) & Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) and Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$108.43 million ($2.28) -14.65 Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.83 million ($2.85) -3.57

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Astria Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astria Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and Astria Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Astria Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Astria Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.64%. Given Astria Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astria Therapeutics is more favorable than Ventyx Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Astria Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -36.87% -34.54% Astria Therapeutics N/A -73.28% -28.31%

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company is developing VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

