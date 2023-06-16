Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,630 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,246,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,383 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 403,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after purchasing an additional 130,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Stories

