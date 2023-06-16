Contrasting Macerich (NYSE:MAC) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Macerich alerts:

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Macerich pays out -170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -10.21% -2.96% -1.09% Gaming and Leisure Properties 55.79% 19.30% 6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Macerich and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Macerich and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 4 3 2 0 1.78 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 8 0 3.00

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Macerich.

Risk and Volatility

Macerich has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $859.16 million 2.81 -$66.07 million ($0.40) -28.02 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.31 billion 9.99 $703.28 million $2.91 17.16

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Macerich on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers (many of which include mixed-uses). Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for U.S. Retail, Retail Centers.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.