Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.