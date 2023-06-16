Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.27 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

