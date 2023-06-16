Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) & Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Financial Contrast

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) and Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Royal Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Royal Gold 1 5 2 0 2.13

Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 67.76%. Royal Gold has a consensus target price of $141.44, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Royal Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 14.11 $55.09 million N/A N/A Royal Gold $603.21 million 12.76 $238.98 million $3.61 32.51

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Royal Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royal Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Royal Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Royal Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Royal Gold 38.80% 8.18% 6.76%

Dividends

Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Royal Gold pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals. Its stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Africa, Mexico, Botswana, and internationally. Royal Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

