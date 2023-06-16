Reviewing ProFrac (ACDC) and Its Competitors

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 6.05% 5.20% 9.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 161 1009 1976 81 2.61

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.41%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 50.22%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.55 ProFrac Competitors $2.79 billion $242.02 million -4.85

ProFrac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProFrac rivals beat ProFrac on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.