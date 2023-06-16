Reviewing ProFrac (ACDC) and Its Competitors

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProFrac
|3.90%
|-27.27%
|8.04%
|ProFrac Competitors
|6.05%
|5.20%
|9.03%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProFrac
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|ProFrac Competitors
|161
|1009
|1976
|81
|2.61
Insider and Institutional Ownership
23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ProFrac and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProFrac
|$2.43 billion
|$91.50 million
|5.55
|ProFrac Competitors
|$2.79 billion
|$242.02 million
|-4.85
ProFrac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ProFrac rivals beat ProFrac on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.