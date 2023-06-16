Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.57.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.53. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.