Dimitrios Angelis Sells 28,000 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 413,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush decreased their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

