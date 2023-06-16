First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Earns “Downgrade” Rating from SpectralCast

SpectralCast reissued their downgrade rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.