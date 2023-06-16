ChargePoint Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 140,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 81,017 call options.

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,502 shares of company stock worth $4,245,029 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.