Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $304.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -195.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.72. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

