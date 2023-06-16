Bertrand Velge Purchases 44,365 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge bought 44,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Bertrand Velge acquired 24,500 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $53,655.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge acquired 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $16.56 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

LifeMD Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

