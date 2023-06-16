Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,974 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
