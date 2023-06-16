Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases 27,205 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 27,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SecureWorks alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon acquired 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $72,629.64.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon acquired 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38.

On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon acquired 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,151.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon purchased 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon purchased 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon acquired 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon acquired 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825.00.

SecureWorks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCWX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.