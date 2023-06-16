Jordan E. Greenberg Sells 13,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B&G Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BGS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $979.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -172.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 113.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 22.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,869,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

