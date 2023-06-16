Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $120,487.50 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

