Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $120,487.50 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $174,882.72.
Criteo Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CRTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
About Criteo
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.