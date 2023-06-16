Mark Albert Anderson Sells 4,500 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Model N Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MODN opened at $34.39 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 38.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 33.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 170,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 44.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 206,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 63,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

