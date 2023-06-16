Mark Albert Anderson Sells 4,500 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Model N Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of MODN opened at $34.39 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.
Institutional Trading of Model N
About Model N
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.