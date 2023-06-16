Alfred Moufarrige Acquires 60,997 Shares of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Rating) insider Alfred Moufarrige purchased 60,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.10 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$189,090.70 ($127,763.99).

Servcorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.50.

About Servcorp

(Get Rating)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services. The company also provides co-working and meeting room services.

