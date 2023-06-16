Anthony Savino Sells 25,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,017,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,532,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Savino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 88.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 694,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

