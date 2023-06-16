4,369 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

