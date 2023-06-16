Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,119 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,470.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FENY stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.