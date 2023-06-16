Chelsea Counsel Co. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of PG opened at $148.47 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $349.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

