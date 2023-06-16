Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

