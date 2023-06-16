Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

