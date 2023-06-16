Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,170 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

