Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 114,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

