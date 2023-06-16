Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

