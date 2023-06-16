Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $502.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

