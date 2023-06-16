3,500 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

