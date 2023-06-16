Athena Investment Management Has $455,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,838,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $282.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

