Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.