CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 782.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.12 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

