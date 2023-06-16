iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,334,000 after buying an additional 61,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,388,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK opened at $199.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

