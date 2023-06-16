JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

