Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

