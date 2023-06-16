Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

