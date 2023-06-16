Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,296,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,155,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 120,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

