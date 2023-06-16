Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 663.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $26.44 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

