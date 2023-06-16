Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.