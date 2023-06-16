Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -363.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $6,733,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,473,219.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $6,733,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,473,219.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,181 shares of company stock worth $57,778,379 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

